Christopher’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY MORNING: Morning thunderstorm across far southern New Mexico. Later today, thunderstorm chances increase along and west of I-25. Most of central and eastern NM will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to be above average for most and will climb into the 80s & 90s. The ABQ Metro should remain dry and get into the low-90s.

TUESDAY: Most of central and eastern NM will again remain dry. Best storm chances will be across the western high terrain. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s. ABQ will see another hot day–climbing into the mid-90s.