Christopher’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY MORNING: Dry air hanging on across much of New Mexico today. This will allow temperatures to soar this afternoon. Highs will be well above average and should break records in a few locations with highs climbing into the 90s & 100s for most of NM. A backdoor cold front will sneak into NE NM today, which will create an isolated storm chance for far NE parts of the state and may keep temps in the upper-80s.

TUESDAY: The backdoor cold front sneaks its way SW overnight into Tuesday. This will keep highs cooler for central & eastern NM. Highs will climb into the upper-70s, 80s & low-90s. Farther west, temps will climb back into the mid to upper-90s. Isolated storms are possible east of the central mountains.