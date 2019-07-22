Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY AFTERNOON: A backdoor cold front is working its way west across New Mexico. The cold front has pushed west of the central mountains and will provide an increase in moisture & cooler temperatures. A good shot for storms exists across much of NM. Some storms may be strong across the NE and isolated flash flooding is possible across west-central NM. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s today–no triple digits in the forecast. The ABQ Metro will remain in the 80s today with afternoon storms.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a good shot for storms & cooler temperatures. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s. ABQ yeta again will remain in the 80s with a shot of storms.