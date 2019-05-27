Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temps in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky–clouds are thicker across the NW. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow chances to worry about other than a few spot showers/storms across the NW later today. Highs will top out in the 60s & 70s–with a few 90s across the SE.



TUESDAY: A weak storm clipping the state will give us a slight cool down and increase spot shower chances across the northern high terrain. Expect highs to dip 5°-10° below Monday’s temps. Highs will be in the 50s, 60 & 70s. A few 80s across the SE.