Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

by: Christopher Nunley

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY AFTERNOON: The strong morning & early afternoon winds will gradually decrease through the late afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be much cooler than average. Most of New Mexico will remain in the 60s and 70s. A few rain showers & storms are possible for southern and western NM while elsewhere remains under partly sunny skies. 

TUESDAY: Temps warmup quickly on Tuesday. Highs will get close to average with most areas getting into the 80s. ABQ will flirt with 90!

MIDWEEK: Another, albeit weaker, backdoor cold front will push in on Wednesday. Temps will drop 5°-10° behind the front.


LATE WEEK: Temps increase again by late week. Temps will climb into the 80s, 90s and 100s. 

