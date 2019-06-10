Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY AFTERNOON: The strong morning & early afternoon winds will gradually decrease through the late afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be much cooler than average. Most of New Mexico will remain in the 60s and 70s. A few rain showers & storms are possible for southern and western NM while elsewhere remains under partly sunny skies.



TUESDAY: Temps warmup quickly on Tuesday. Highs will get close to average with most areas getting into the 80s. ABQ will flirt with 90!



MIDWEEK: Another, albeit weaker, backdoor cold front will push in on Wednesday. Temps will drop 5°-10° behind the front.



LATE WEEK: Temps increase again by late week. Temps will climb into the 80s, 90s and 100s.