Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Another afternoon of above average temperatures for New Mexico & southern Colorado. Temps will quickly warm into the 80s, 90s & 100s. Stay out of the heat if possible, and/or stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen. Afternoon storms will be focused across eastern NM but will be very isolated in nature. A few dry storms are possible, which will increase the strong wind hazard (40-55mph).

TUESDAY: Changes begin to take place on Tuesday. A high across SE NM will begin to lift N. This will increase moisture across central & northern NM–increasing storm chance for the state. High temps will still be above average but a touch cooler. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s.

