Christopher’s Late Evening Friday Forecast

FRIDAY EVENING: A few strong to severe storms across the northeast (from Tucumcari to Raton) through around 8:00PM. Main hazards are quarter size hail, cloud-to-ground lightning and 60 mph winds. Evening temps will be mild in the 60s & 70s for most areas once we lose some daytime heating. Wind will remain calm so it will be a nice evening if you have outdoor dinner plans. (ABQ finally hit 90° today. This is the latest first 90° reading since 1999!)



SATURDAY: Saturday will be even warmer! Highs will top out in the 80s, 90s and 100s. ABQ will see 90s again tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies can be expected.



SUNDAY: Changes in the forecast for Sunday across eastern NM. A backdoor cold front will work its way in from the NE, which will knock high temps down by 10-30° and increae precipitation chances. It appears the front will work its way towards the central mountain chain by Sunday afternoon, which will prevent ABQ from hitting 90° on Sunday and increase the winds in the Metro by late Sunday afternoon.