Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY MORNING: This morning is mild & dry so no rain will impact the morning commute. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across northern, western & central New Mexico. Brief heavy rain possible with afternoon storms may cause isolated flash flooding–especially at burn scar sites. Temperatures will climb above average–climbing into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The SE will be HOT! ABQ & Santa Fe both have the chance for afternoon storms.

SATURDAY: Moisture continues to increase across central, northern & western NM with good coverage of storms for most of NM. The only exception is eastern NM where it will begin to dry out. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. ABQ & Santa Fe will have another good chance for afternoon storms.