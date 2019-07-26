Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY MORNING: Thunderstorm chances continue this afternoon once we add in a touch of daytime heating. A weak disturbance will move overhead allowing for numerous thunderstorms across central & northern New Mexico. With adequate moisture in place, coupled with slow-moving storms, flash flooding is possible. There is a Flash Flood Watch (from noon through the evening hours) for central & northern NM–this includes ABQ & Santa Fe. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s. The ABQ Metro should get back up into the 90s today with a good chance for afternoon storms.

SATURDAY: Good storm chances continue on Saturday for northern & central New Mexico as another disturbance moves overhead. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s. ABQ will see another day of scattered afternoon storms.