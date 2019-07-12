Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY MORNING: Afternoon storms possible yet again today for the majority of NM. Storm coverage will be scattered in nature but the slow movement of storms could lead to heavy rain. The ABQ Metro may get in on afternoon storms. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

UPCOMING WEEKEND: Afternoon storms possible each afternoon over the weekend. Storm coverage will be isolated to scattered in nature. ABQ Metro has a shot of storms both Saturday & Sunday. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. If you have plans to hike or bike, please note that cloud-to-ground lightning is possible with any storm.