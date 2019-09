FRIDAY MORNING: Dry air will stick around one last day for New Mexico, which will limit storm chances to the higher terrain of northern & western NM. Temps will climb back into the 80s & 90s–above average.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Big changes over the weekend as moisture is pulled into NM. This will create a nice uptick in thunderstorm chances for both Saturday & Sunday. High temps will fall a few degrees into the 70s, 80s & 90s.