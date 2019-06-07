Christopher’s Friday Early Evening Forecast

by: Christopher Nunley

FRIDAY EVENING: Evening temps will be mild in the 60s & 70s for most areas once we lose some daytime heating. Wind will remain calm so it will be a nice evening if you have outdoor dinner plans. A few spot storms are possible for the northeast but elsewhere will remain dry. (ABQ finally hit 90° today. This is the latest first 90° reading since 1999!)

SATURDAY: Saturday will be even warmer! Highs will top out in the 80s, 90s and 100s. ABQ will see 90s again tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies can be expected. 


SUNDAY: Changes in the forecast for Sunday across eastern NM. A backdoor cold front will work its way in from the NE, which will knock high temps down by 10-30° and increae precipitation chances. It appears the front will work its way towards the central mountain chain by Sunday afternoon, which will prevent ABQ from hitting 90° on Sunday and increase the winds in the Metro by late Sunday afternoon. 

