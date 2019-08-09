Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will develop this afternoon and become numerous in coverage. A few severe storms are possible across NE NM where there is a marginal risk for severe storms. Main hazards are large hail & damaging winds. Heavy rain, leading to flash flooding, is possible this afternoon across the state–main flood hazard across the northern high terrain. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro has a good chance for afternoon storms.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Moisture continues to increase over the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday with numerous storms on Sunday thanks to a vigorous disturbance moving over the state. This will allow storms to increase in coverage and increase the flash flooding threat. Western, central & northern NM have a moderate flash flood threat on Sunday. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss