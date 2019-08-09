Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will develop this afternoon and become numerous in coverage. A few severe storms are possible across NE NM where there is a marginal risk for severe storms. Main hazards are large hail & damaging winds. Heavy rain, leading to flash flooding, is possible this afternoon across the state–main flood hazard across the northern high terrain. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro has a good chance for afternoon storms.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Moisture continues to increase over the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday with numerous storms on Sunday thanks to a vigorous disturbance moving over the state. This will allow storms to increase in coverage and increase the flash flooding threat. Western, central & northern NM have a moderate flash flood threat on Sunday. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.