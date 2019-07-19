Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Another hot afternoon in the forecast. Most of southern Colorado, northern & central New Mexico will be dry. Spot storm chances across the southern high terrain of NM. Highs will climb into the 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro will flirt with 100 today–if ABQ hits 100, it will be the warmest day of 2019 and tie a record high for this day! Stay hydrated & wear the sunscreen.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be similar to Friday with hot temps. Highs will climb into the 90s & 100s. Shower & thunderstorm activity will be more widespread than Friday. Also, a backdoor cold front will sneak into the NE late in the day, dropping temps & increasing shower & thunderstorms for the NE by the evening hours. Overnight, shower & storms will increase across eastern NM.

