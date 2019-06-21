Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY: Expect the smoke to stick around today as SW winds of 20-40mph carry smoke in from the large wildfires in Arizona and western New Mexico. A large portion of the smoke is coming from the Woodbury Fire burning just east of Phoenix (65,000 acre fire). Limit your time outdoors if possible. Temps are quickly warming this early afternoon and will top out in the 80s, 90s and low 100s. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for much of central, southern & eastern NM until 7PM for high fire danger.

SATURDAY: The patter will change over the weekend with increasing storms and showers north of I-40 thanks to a cold front moving in. A few storms may be severe north of I-40 Saturday afternoon. Main hazards are damaging wind and large hail.

SUNDAY: The cold front will drop high temps into the 70s, 80s and low 90s (below average for this time of year). Mostly sunny skies for most of NM with a few isolated storms possible over eastern NM thanks to a backdoor cold front.