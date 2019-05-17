Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: High temps will be cooler this afternoon across New Mexico. Expect afternoon temps to climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. The winds will be noticeable today. Breezy to windy conditions expected with winds gusting up to 40 mph. A few spot showers possible across the northern high terrain.



SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Isolated showers are possible over the Northern Mountains Saturday but most area remain dry. Highs will remain below average in the 60s, 70s and a few 80s across the south. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of our next storm but temps will warm a few degrees by Sunday afternoon. A few rain showers may develop late in the day on Sunday near the Four Corners.