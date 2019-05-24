FRIDAY AFTERNOON: A warm day in store with highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s (a few 90s possible across the SE)! Winds will be much lighter today around 10-15mph. Most areas will see sunny skies but an isolated storm is possible late in the day across far eastern NM thanks to a dryline.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The holiday weekend will be beautiful for most of NM. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s. The ABQ Metro will get into the low to mid 80s both Satuday and Sunday (just a touch above average). The big focus over the weekend will be the potential for strong to severe storms developing along the dryline across the eastern plains each afternoon. Any storm that develops has the potential to produce large hail, damaging winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain.
MEMORIAL DAY: A storm moves in Monday, pulling in a Pacific cold front, which will knock temps down about 5-10°. There will be an uptick in the winds as well as an increase in cloud cover. A few showers are possible across the northern high terrain.
Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast
