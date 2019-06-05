Christopher's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

June 5th 2019 - WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The big storm that has been sitting out west, pumping in moisture into New Mexico, will cross the state this afternoon. This storm will provide plenty of lift for scattered to widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across eastern NM this afternoon as well as the chance for flash flooding. The main severe weather hazards are large hail and damaging winds but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out close to the NM/TX line. The increase in clouds and precip will keep highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s (South).



THURSDAY: Showers & storms will linger over northern and northeastern NM while the majority of us dry out under a mostly sunny sky. Drier air working in from the west will allow most places to climb into the 70s and 80s.



FRIDAY: High pressure will build into NM allowing highs to climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s.