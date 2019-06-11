Christopher's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Christopher's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
June 11th 2019 - TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Temps are quickly warming up this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the state.
WEDNESDAY: Another backdoor cold front will drop temps a few degrees Wednesday afternoon--especially in eastern NM. Breezy conditions will follow this front and a couple spot storms will fire over the Northern Mountains.
THURSDAY: Good gulf moisture will move into NM as an upper-level disturbance crosses the state. This will create scattered storms across most of central and eastern NM. A few storms east of the central mountain chain may become strong to severe. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
