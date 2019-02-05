Christopher's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

February 5th 2019 - A few snow showers will continue across parts of the northern and southern high terrain today. Accumulations looks to be very light. This will be the last mild day of the week for most of New Mexico. Late afternoon temperatures will climb above seasonal averages with the majority of the state pushing well into the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Changes arrive late tonight and Wednesday with the arrival of a strong Pacific cold front. Expect snow showers to break out over the Four Corners area late tonight and these snow showers will push east on Wedneday as the cold front moves east. Scattered rain and snow will continue to favor northern, central and western NM through Wednesday.

Another big impact will be strong northwesterly winds ripping across the state. Expect winds to range between 20-30mph west of I-25 with stronger winds in the Plains and mountains (gusts up to 70mph).



Colder air will settle in over the state Thursday, dropping temps 15°-30° compared to what we felt earlier in the week. This will result in most of the state finishing off the work week with below average temps (30s, 40s and 50s) -- more sunshine and drier conditions.