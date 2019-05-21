Video Forecast

Christopher's Late Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:30 PM MDT

May 21st, 2019 - TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Today's highs were below average for New Mexico. Westerly winds are strong at about 20 - 40mph across the state with the strongest winds east of the Central Mountains with gusts ranging between 50 - 65mph. The winds will begin to relax overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s, 40s and 50s (south). Many areas across the west and north will drop to freezing. Make sure you protect your plants if they're outdoors. 

WEDNESDAY: Temps will begin to recover even further on Wednesday. Temps will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. The ABQ Metro should get back into the 70s. Breezy to windy conditions will once again plague the state with sustained winds +25mph across most of central and western NM. An isolated shower is possible across the NW. 

