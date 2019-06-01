Christopher's Friday Evening Forecast

May 31 2019 - FRIDAY EVENING: Thunderstorms have developed east of the central mountain chain and will continue into the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible for SE NM this evening. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Most of NM will remain dry.



SATURDAY: Widespread afternoon storms will develop after the noon hour on Saturday with. Strong to severe storms will once again be possible for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Temps will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s.



SUNDAY: Another day of afternoon storms and warm temps! Expect highs to warm near to just above seasonal averages (70s, 80s and 90s). Storms will likely become severe across the east.