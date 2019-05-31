Christopher's Friday Afternoon Forecast

May 31st 2019 - FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon for eastern New Mexico. It is possible these storms will turn strong to severe in eastern NM--producing large hail and damaging winds. High temps will climb into the 70s and 80s.



SATURDAY: Widespread afternoon storms will develop after the noon hour on Saturday with. Strong to severe storms will once again be possible for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Temps will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s.



SUNDAY: Another day of afternoon storms and warm temps! Expect highs to warm near to just above seasonal averages (70s, 80s and 90s). Storms will likely become severe across the east.