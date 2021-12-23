Christmas Eve comes with a winter storm and record heat

A winter storm will bring heavy snow and rain to parts of New Mexico Christmas Eve, while others will see record high temperatures. Windy weather will also impact parts of the state in the afternoon.

Temperatures continued their warming trend today across New Mexico with near record high temperatures across the eastern and southern parts of the state. Record high temperatures will be broken in southeastern New Mexico Christmas Eve as a winter storm moves into the northwestern part of the state.

Lower elevation rain and mountain snow will begin to move into northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado early Friday morning. This will pick up in coverage and intensity as the storm system rounds the Four Corners and sends in a weak cold front through the state. Heavy, wind blown snow will fall in the San Juan Mountains and the northern mountains in New Mexico from Friday morning through the late afternoon. Meanwhile, wetting rain will fall in lower elevations of western and northern New Mexico. Only a spotty chance for rain in the Rio Grande Valley from Albuquerque south to Las Cruces. Most of the moisture will not make it past the central mountain chain and will end by Friday night. A few light flurries will still be possible in the northern mountains Christmas morning.

Only minor travel impacts are expected with this storm, mainly from wet roads as a result of rainfall across northern and western New Mexico, but mountain passes in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado will be very difficult to travel through. Meanwhile, strong winds in eastern and southern New Mexico will cause some travel impacts across these parts of the state with wind gusts as high as 60-70 mph.

Quieter weather arrives for Christmas Day with high temperatures staying above average for the end of December. Another chance for snow in the northern mountains will move in for Sunday, and we will stay on this active pattern for northern New Mexico and southern Colorado for the next couple of weeks as temperatures cool off across most of the state.