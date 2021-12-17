Chilly weekend with chance for rain and snow south

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, dry, and calm. A cold front will move into the state today, keeping temperatures very cool across the Four Corners. Milder temperatures will be seen across the east and south, ahead of the front’s arrival. Winds will be breezy in the east plains, up to around 25 mph. The big cool down will arrive tonight, with Saturday morning temperatures plummeting into the single digits, teens, and 20s. Saturday highs will stay cooler than normal in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny in the northern half of the state, but partly to mostly cloudy across the south.

A system will cross Mexico to our south, so we will see a chance for precipitation Saturday and Sunday in the southern part of the state. There will be a chance for spotty rain/mix/snow showers in southwest NM Saturday, near I-10 and the southern Gila. The southeast will see a chance for some morning snow showers on Sunday, with clearing by the afternoon and evening.