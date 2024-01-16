Tuesday morning is off to another frigid start. Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect in eastern New Mexico until 8 AM. Frostbite and hypothermia are a high risk due to the negative temperatures. Temperatures will stay cooler for most of the state today, as arctic air continues to push westward. However, skies will be sunny across New Mexico all day.

Temperatures will start to climb on Wednesday and Thursday, as arctic air retreats to the northern U.S., and high pressure and westerly winds return to New Mexico. Temperatures will be mild and skies will be mostly sunny through Thursday, before another cool front arrives in eastern NM.

There will be a chance for light snow on Wednesday in the northern mountains of New Mexico and the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. Otherwise, the next storm will bring snow and rain to the state on Sunday through early next week.