Chilly temperatures arrive along with snow and rain

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and milder, with most temperatures around and above freezing. A cold front will move into the state today, bringing breezy winds to eastern New Mexico, and keeping temperatures cooler. The coldest air will arrive in northeast NM, where temperatures will be around 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. The rest of the state will cool around 5 to 15 degrees, awaiting the bigger cooldown Thursday.

The morning starts mostly sunny, but clouds will roll in during the afternoon, and snow and rain showers will start by mid-afternoon and evening. Upslope flow into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Sacramento Mountains will yield the best snow accumulation. A few inches will be possible in the high terrain. The lower elevations will see rain, mix, and a light dusting of snow. There is a chance for light rain showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley this evening. Rain and snow chances arrive in southern NM overnight