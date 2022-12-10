Good morning everyone! Stepping out the door today, fairly cold temperatures are greeting most of northern NM. We even have lows -4° in Red River to single digits above in other parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Grab those thicker coats to start, but you won’t need them later in the afternoon. It’ll be a rather pleasant weekend for December with highs in the lower 50s in Albuquerque, upper 40s in Santa Fe, and middle 60s for Roswell under sunny skies. We’ll also have calmer winds statewide Saturday, which will be nice compared to the forecast next week.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer especially over eastern New Mexico with some stronger downsloping winds. This means highs will crack the upper 50s to lower 60s. The winds begin picking up over western NM where gusts will be between 25-30 mph. But it’ll be the last day above average for at least the next week as a powerful storm moves in our direction. High winds, snow, and colder temperatures are all in the cards early next week. High wind gusts will favor southern NM, while snow favors the west half. Either way, it’ll turn much colder and breezier statewide.