Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to clear skies for most of the state with seasonably cold temperatures. We’re also once again seeing some issues with fog/reduced visibility near the Texas border for Clovis and Hobbs. Otherwise, mainly sunny skies are in store Sunday with even milder temps. We’ll break into the 60s for southern and eastern New Mexico, while the ABQ metro will rise into the middle 50s. Some windier weather arrives this afternoon with gusts 25-30 mph for both the western highlands and eastern plains. After sunset, we’ll begin increasing the clouds over western NM. The lighter snow holds off until Monday later morning. The heaviest snow will fall on the higher terrain for the Gila/Black Mountains northward through the Continental Divide where 2-5″ are likely.

The biggest impact statewide however will be the high wind gusts and rather cold temperatures. So enjoy Sunday, since it’ll be the warmest day in the forecast and only day above average. Highs will tank 15-20° with very gusty winds Monday and Tuesday. The south central mountains could see peak gusts 60-65 mph as the front moves through the state. As the arctic air arrives Tuesday, the stronger gusts stick around, producing some brutal wind chills. Scattered light snow showers/flurries remain in the forecast midday Tuesday for the northern mountains. Skies clear midweek, but the chilly, below average temps remain in place all week.