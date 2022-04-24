NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! Grab the thicker coat heading out the door today as lows are quite cold across northern NM. Several spots are subfreezing in the northern mountains. Wind speeds have also shifted to a weak front moving through the east. This will keep the cooler temperatures in place for another day. Highs will only climb into the upper 50s for Santa Fe and Taos, upper 60s for Albuquerque, and near 80° for Roswell. Wind gusts will be significantly weaker with peak gusts in the 20-30 mph range. It’ll feel much better outside with no red flag warnings statewide!

Sunday night, another disturbance rotating around the big storm will bring some snow showers to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Mesa into Monday morning. Any moisture is certainly welcome at this time. The mountains could squeeze out a quick inch or two. We dry out Monday but will see another shot at some moisture midweek across the north. Temps remain below average statewide Monday afternoon but will trend much warmer beginning Tuesday thanks to southerly winds. From Wednesday on, temperatures will rebound back into the 80s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho with some stronger afternoon wind gusts. However, nothing like Friday is expected as we close April.