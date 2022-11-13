Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to cold temperatures once again as many areas are below freezing. Albuquerque dipped below freezing for the third straight morning. We’re seeing clouds arrive from the west ahead of our next storm system. We’ll also see much stronger wind gusts this afternoon over southern New Mexico with gusts over 35 mph. It’ll hele warm our temperatures to near average. Highs will approach 60° in the ABQ metro and points east. Southern NM could climb into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Later tonight, we’ll begin seeing some wintry weather near the Four Corner/northern mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 3-6″+ of snow could fall through Monday morning. So plan accordingly if you live near Santa Fe and Las Vegas as the commute could be a little slower.

It’s a quick hitting storm, so it’s gone by mid morning. But the effects will be felt much longer as the cold front sweeps through the state tanking temperatures again. Highs will be sent back 15° below average. So it’ll feel more like January with highs in the lower to middle 40s for the metro and 30s east of the mountains. Beyond this first storm, there are several other weaker ones in the forecast this week. They won’t bring us much precipitation, but they’ll keep the cold temps in place throughout the week.