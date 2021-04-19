Chilly Monday morning as warm-up expected in the afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a chilly morning across the state, but a warm-up is in the forecast by this afternoon. Temperatures will climb 5 to 20 degrees this afternoon, making it back into the 60s and 70s, after the cool weekend. Southern showers will end by late morning, and skies will be mostly sunny for all. Winds will be breezy, out of the west and northwest up to around 25 mph. It will be a little windier in southern Colorado, with gusts to around 30.

A backdoor cold front will swing into eastern New Mexico tonight and tomorrow morning, bringing a chance for light rain and snow in Colfax and Union Counties, with very strong overnight winds in the northeast highlands and east plains. A wind advisory will be in effect for some eastern counties from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday, with northerly wind gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be much colder Tuesday, behind the front, in eastern NM.