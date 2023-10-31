Halloween morning is frighteningly cold! Temperatures are below freezing across New Mexico. Daytime temperatures will be warmer this afternoon by one to ten degrees. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Sunset is at 6:13 PM, and temperatures will still be at their highest during the early evening, but temperatures will quickly drop off after sunset.

Be sure to bundle up under and over the costumes today. Skies will be sunny statewide, and winds light. Temperatures will climb through the end of the week, finally reaching near-normal temperatures on Thursday and above average temperatures will return this weekend.