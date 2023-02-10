NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, but quiet. Temperatures will stay chilly and cooler than normal Friday. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny!

A big rebound arrives on Saturday, and temperatures will climb back towards normal, and even warmer than normal on Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, with slightly more sunshine on Sunday. Winds will stay mostly light through the weekend. The next storm will arrive on Monday, bringing widespread mountain snow and valley rain and mix to the state.