Chilly day ahead under mostly sunny skies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong cold front finally pushed through the central mountains Wednesday afternoon, tanking temperatures. With that said, Albuquerque also saw its first freeze of the season, just beating out the latest record date by a few days. We’ll continue to see a pretty cold day across the state Thursday as temps dip below average for once this month. Highs will hover in the lower to middle 50s for the Rio Grande Valley under mainly sunny skies. Overall, it won’t be terribly breezy this afternoon unlike the last few days and the upcoming weekend!

But these stronger west to southwest winds will help us warm up quickly beginning Friday and peak Saturday. Temperatures in the 70s are even returning east of the mountains Saturday with widespread 60s elsewhere. Gusts could occasionally top 35-40 mph for places like Santa Fe, Tucumcari, and Las Vegas. This will once again prelude another backdoor cold front early Sunday morning. We’ll stay dry through Monday as temps once again return to mid-November levels. But there is a chance to see some rain showers for Thanksgiving week. A pattern change is looking fairly likely by Tuesday of next week. This would give scattered rain and snow showers for the northern mountains.