After a very cold start, we’re finally warming up this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Even though temps will still be 10-15° below average, it’ll feel more tolerable with calmer wind speeds. Highs will only reach the middle 40s for the ABQ metro, lower 40s for eastern NM, and upper 30s for the northern mountains. We’ll see some increasing high clouds late tonight into Saturday from west to east as we turn our winds around. We’ll tap into some southwesterly winds which will warm our temps and provide some moisture back to the state. Highs Saturday will be much more seasonable as we tack on 15°.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs near 70° near Roswell/Carlsbad. Otherwise, it’ll be a pleasant day statewide under mainly sunny skies. Big changes are in store next week as two storms take shape. Our state will see increasing chances for snow, rain, and colder temps. Snow levels will drop close to the valley floors, and so we’ll see snow showers in the ABQ metro later Monday as well. After a brief break, another colder storm will move through the region Wednesday bringing accumulating snow to the mountains and much colder temps statewide.