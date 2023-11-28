Upper level clouds continue to stream across the southern half of the state early this afternoon. Surface levels are moisture starved, meaning there is no chance for precipitation with these clouds. Temperatures will warm a degree or two higher than yesterday. High temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday afternoon, the warmest day of the week with seasonable conditions returning statewide.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday, the first in a series of storms will arrive to New Mexico. It will bring snow to the high elevations of northern, western, and central New Mexico and rain to the valley locations. Albuquerque could see a few early morning snow flurries, transitioning to rain by the afternoon. A line of snow across east central parts of the state is possible as a backdoor front arrives later Thursday, but nothing heavy. Below average temperatures will arrive starting Thursday.

Another disturbance will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, bringing more snow to the mountains across northern and western parts of the state and rain to lower elevations. And then another disturbance Friday night into Saturday, and potentially another into Sunday. Either way, mountain snow across northern/western/central New Mexico is expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before drying out into Sunday. Temperatures will continue to cool into this weekend, with well below average conditions sticking around into next week.