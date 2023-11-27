Monday morning is very cold across New Mexico. Temperatures are starting in the single digits, teens and 20s for most of the state. High clouds are pushing in from the west. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today, with overcast skies mainly south of I-40. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon, with highs in the 40s and 50s across the state.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days, with sun and clouds, and cooler than normal temperatures. The next storm system will move in on Thursday, bringing snow and rain showers, mainly in central, northern and western NM.