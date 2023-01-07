Good Saturday morning everyone! Waking up this morning we’re seeing some frost in the ABQ metro! Some moisture is pushing south this morning, and so skies begin the day mainly cloudy for southern New Mexico. Clear skies have cooled temps into the teens for Taos and the northern mountain zones. Overall, it’ll be a much quieter and calmer weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday. Highs will be cooler for the northeast plains, but still near to slightly above average. Albuquerque will reach 50°, Santa Fe the middle 40s, and Roswell near 60°. It’ll be a perfect weekend for any outdoor recreation.

Early net week, some stronger winds arrive east of the mountains. This will once again help warm temperatures into the upper 60s into the lower 70s south of Santa Rosa. The Rio Grande Valley will reach the middle 50s ahead of our next storm Wednesday. As of now, it looks like central and southern NM stay dry, but accumulating snow is likely for the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo.