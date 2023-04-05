NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing across the state. Temperatures are starting in the teens, twenties and low thirties for all. Winds have lightened in most spots, aside from a breeze in southeast NM, and high gusts in Ruidoso.

Temperatures will stay chilly Wednesday, and the wind will lighten up. We will see high temperatures that are 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal, only topping out in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Winds will gust up to around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, coming in from the west/northwest. High clouds will push into southern and eastern NM. Beautiful weather is on the horizon, as temperatures climb daily through the weekend, and winds will be staying lighter through early next week.