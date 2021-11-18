Chilliest morning and day of the season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are cold this morning, starting in the single digits, teens, 20s, and low 30s. Daytime temperatures will stay chilly, only warming into the 50s for all. Be sure to wear the warmer layers! We will be mostly sunny and mostly calm today. Winds will pick up to around 20 mph in the northeast highlands.
Temperatures will stay chilly Friday morning, but start to rebound Friday afternoon, with a warm-up on the way through Saturday.