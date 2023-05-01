Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds may accompany any storms that develop.

Clouds moved into New Mexico today and will stick around overnight, keeping temperatures very mild. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon across northern, central, and eastern New Mexico. These storms will have a better chance for bringing wetting rainfall to the mountains and eastern plains, while areas in northwest New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley seeing a mix of wet and dry storms.

Dry storms are thunderstorms where the rain evaporates before reaching the ground and could produce locally strong wind gusts. Storms will move out Tuesday night.

Most of Wednesday will remain dry and mild. Any isolated showers that do develop will be very hit-or-miss. The chance of rain actually goes up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any showers that develop overnight will end by late Thursday morning as drier air moves in. Winds pick up by Thursday afternoon too.

We will hang onto breezy afternoon winds into the weekend. Temperatures will be staying above average for the next several days.