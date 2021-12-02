Chances for moisture finally returning to New Mexico

Temperatures will continue to stay above average for early December, even as a few cold fronts will try and cool temperatures down. The storm track dips south next week and could finally bring back moisture into the state.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions will continue across New Mexico for the next few days. A backdoor cold front Friday night will try and cool high temperatures off in eastern New Mexico Saturday. However, highs will remain above average for this time of year. Slightly warmer weather returns again on Sunday, but another backdoor cold front will push into the eastern half of the state Sunday night. This backdoor front will bring in cooler weather in the eastern and central parts of the state.

A storm system will begin to approach New Mexico next Tuesday, bringing in cooler weather. There is still uncertainty in the strength and track of an upper level low as it moves into the state on Tuesday, but chances for rain and snow are increasing, especially across the western half of the state.