Chance of rainstorms across the state and into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system from the east will move over New Mexico for the next few days leading to a significant uptick in storm coverage over western and central areas of the state. Flooding will be the main concern over burn scars and areas that have been wet recently.

Showers will decrease a bit by Sunday as the storm moves west but scattered to numerous showers are still likely into early next week.

