Chance of rain showers to return Friday

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  After a dry day on Thursday the chance of showers returns on Friday and through the weekend. Moisture will be deepest in eastern New Mexico where significant rain is likely Saturday.

Story continues below

Here in the Albuquerque area scattered showers will be possible both Friday and Saturday. Also, gusty winds will be possible Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES