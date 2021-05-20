Chance of rain showers to return Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a dry day on Thursday the chance of showers returns on Friday and through the weekend. Moisture will be deepest in eastern New Mexico where significant rain is likely Saturday.
Here in the Albuquerque area scattered showers will be possible both Friday and Saturday. Also, gusty winds will be possible Saturday night.