Chance of rain showers for western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clear skies and cool temperatures will be the rule once again Wednesday night. High-pressure overhead on Thursday will result in sunny skies with a slight chance of showers across the west.

A low-pressure system will drop to our west over the weekend leading to a better shot of scattered showers.

