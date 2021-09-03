Chance for storms increases over Labor Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is dry and quiet. Much of southern New Mexico will see storms, especially in the Sacramento, Gila, and west Mountains.

Storms will pop up during the afternoon, with slow or stationary movement. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains and surrounding east slope terrain Friday afternoon and evening. Flooding risk will be highest around the burn scars, washes, and arroyos.

Storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday as well, across most of eastern, central, and southern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will provide the instability and lift for storms in the northeast highlands, including the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains by Saturday afternoon.

As the front dives south/southwest, it’ll bring storms through the east and southeast plains, Rio Grande Valley, and Gila. The Four Corners will stay dry all weekend long. Monday will be drier across the state as high pressure moves in.