Chance for rain, snow in southern New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system off the California coast will push into New Mexico overnight. The storm will spread rain and high mountain snow over the southwestern portion of the state through Thursday. The high Gila could pick up 2″ to 6″ of snow, otherwise, most areas will see rain. Albuquerque will see possible isolated rain showers throughout the day. The state will be in between storms on Friday before more snow breaks out over the weekend.

