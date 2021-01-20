Chance for rain, snow in southern New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - More rain and snow is coming down in southern, western, and central New Mexico this morning. There is a chance for some light snow in Bernalillo, Valencia, and Socorro counties through the commute. This afternoon will be drier with partly sunny skies. More rain will move into southwest New Mexico by around 5 p.m. Winds will be breezy in the east mountains and plains this afternoon, gusting 30-40 mph. The rest of the state will be relatively calm.

Rain will spread north into New Mexico tonight and tomorrow morning, bringing more chances for scattered showers on Thursday. With the southerly flow, temperatures will be warming up the next couple of days.