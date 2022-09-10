It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state tonight plus remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 2-3″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening in a few other places like Lea and Grant counties where a couple inches of rain fell. A reminder to avoid creeks and low lying areas. These storms will continue overnight with a very slow weakening process taking place late. Meanwhile, the cold front is crashing temperatures all over the Great Plains and Intermountain West. We’re seeing some of the cooler temps moving into eastern NM. Clayton only reached 60° this afternoon! These chillier temps are more typical of late October!

We’ll developing a much stronger canyon wind through the Tijeras Canyon. The metro is already seeing wind gusts over 30-40 mph. These will persist into Sunday morning along with some scattered lighter rain showers for Albuquerque. The stronger storms will set up west of the central mountain chain Sunday afternoon with more locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, the unseasonably cool temps will be the main story for eastern and northern NM. Highs will average 10-15° below normal. Monday into mid next week we’ll see more scattered afternoon storms while the rest of the tropical moisture still lingers. Finally, by Thursday we’ll dry out and heat up with highs in the middle to upper 80s for the RGV.