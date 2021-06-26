Canyon winds arriving tonight

Strong storms have left the state and are now in Texas. We’ve seen some golf ball size hail just west of Tucumcari with heavy rainfall rates in Harding and Roosevelt Counties. These storms are racing out of our state tonight. We could still see some lighter storm development south of Roswell through midnight. Some of those storms could give us some damaging winds and hail.

Otherwise, the cold front is on the move tonight, and we’ll be picking up a canyon wind overnight in Albuquerque. This means widespread gusts 35-45 mph past midnight with the arrival of some cooler air. Our temps will drop across central NM for Sunday a solid 10 degrees, so we’ll be in the 70s for the first time since May 31! It’ll be even cooler across the northeast. Highs will struggle in the 60s for three days next week with daily afternoon showers and storms. Impressive rain totals will range 4-6″ east, 1-3″ central, and 1″ or less across western NM.